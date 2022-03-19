America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

America First Multifamily Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

NASDAQ ATAX opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 19.18 and a current ratio of 19.18. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $7.11.

America First Multifamily Investors shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 4th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 4th.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 55.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATAX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 55,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATAX. Raymond James began coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

About America First Multifamily Investors (Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.