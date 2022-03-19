American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) will announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. American Campus Communities posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACC. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

Shares of ACC traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $55.26. 1,427,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.84. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $41.64 and a 12 month high of $57.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 783.37%.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 44.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 127,385 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 16.6% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 386,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,930 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

