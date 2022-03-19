American International Group Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $103,434.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $104.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.57. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $48.24 and a 52-week high of $115.78.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metropolitan Bank (Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.