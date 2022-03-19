AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Ball accounts for about 1.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.12% of Ball worth $38,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 564,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,346,000 after buying an additional 14,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLL traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $93.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,434,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,842. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

