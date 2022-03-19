AMI Asset Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

REYN stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. 500,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,301. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.35. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 59.74%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

