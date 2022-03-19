AMI Asset Management Corp Lowers Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,594 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.22% of Green Dot worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 43.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 61.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 15.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter worth $247,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $152,658. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 718,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,779. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.