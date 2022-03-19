AMI Asset Management Corp Purchases 755 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.17% of ICU Medical worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICUI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 27.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 182.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in ICU Medical by 93,225.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ICUI stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.99. The company had a trading volume of 328,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,340. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.54.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 37,323 shares of company stock worth $8,957,520 over the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

