AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 12,269 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,269 shares during the quarter. Teleflex accounts for about 1.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.25% of Teleflex worth $38,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Teleflex by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,929,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $349.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.52. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.64.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

