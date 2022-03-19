AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 4,270 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $34,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in PayPal by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,648,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,701,628. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

