AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 75,829 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75,829 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,424 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Shares of FB traded up $8.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.49. The stock had a trading volume of 52,055,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,443,728. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.99. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

