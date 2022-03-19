Analysts Anticipate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) to post sales of $60.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.09 million and the lowest is $60.47 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $65.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $255.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.71 million to $256.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $265.63 million, with estimates ranging from $260.51 million to $269.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Benefitfocus.
Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,264,000 after acquiring an additional 179,613 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 765,545 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,013,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 72,783 shares during the period. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,091,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ BNFT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. 482,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,363. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $369.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.61.
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.
