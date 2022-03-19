Analysts Anticipate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) to post sales of $60.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.09 million and the lowest is $60.47 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $65.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $255.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.71 million to $256.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $265.63 million, with estimates ranging from $260.51 million to $269.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BNFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,264,000 after acquiring an additional 179,613 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 765,545 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,013,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 72,783 shares during the period. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,091,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNFT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. 482,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,363. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $369.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

