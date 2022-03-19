Analysts Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper also posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE KDP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,465,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,849,604. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.