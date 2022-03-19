Analysts Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.95. 6,184,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,963. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -235.29%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.