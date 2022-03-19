Analysts Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.06. Under Armour posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 8,094,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,798,501. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73.

Under Armour announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

