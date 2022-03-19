Analysts Offer Predictions for Olympic Steel, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Olympic Steel in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $624.59 million during the quarter. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 35.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.52. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $40.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

In related news, COO Andrew S. Greiff bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $71,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 45,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,405,427.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.