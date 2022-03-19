Analysts Offer Predictions for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for ONE Group Hospitality in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 51.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $365.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.52. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 408.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 155,972 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,914,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

