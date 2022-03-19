Analysts Offer Predictions for Titan Medical Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Titan Medical in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia forecasts that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Titan Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDI opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25,703 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

