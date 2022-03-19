Analysts Set Expectations for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

ONCT has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of ONCT opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.72. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 726.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 6,950.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 598.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 505,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 3,685.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 711,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

