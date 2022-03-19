Analysts Set Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Target Price at $141.67

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.67.

HPGLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($131.87) to €150.00 ($164.84) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €167.00 ($183.52) to €165.00 ($181.32) in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of HPGLY traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.64. 975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.22. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $198.64.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

