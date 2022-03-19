Analysts Set Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Price Target at C$38.43

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$33.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 4.90. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$24.28 and a 52-week high of C$37.57.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

