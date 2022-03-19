Analysts Set The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target at $91.40

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on JYNT shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Joint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Joint by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Joint by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,146,000 after buying an additional 64,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Joint by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 18,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Joint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $575.39 million, a PE ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Joint will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

