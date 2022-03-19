Analyzing BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BIT Mining and Xponential Fitness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Xponential Fitness 0 0 9 1 3.10

Xponential Fitness has a consensus price target of $24.83, suggesting a potential upside of 9.30%. Given Xponential Fitness’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and Xponential Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -4.32% -21.66% -14.59% Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BIT Mining and Xponential Fitness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $1.33 billion 0.15 -$58.27 million ($0.86) -3.22 Xponential Fitness $155.08 million 6.87 -$18.83 million N/A N/A

Xponential Fitness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIT Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.5% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats BIT Mining on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining (Get Rating)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Xponential Fitness (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

