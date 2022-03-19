ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.050-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.87 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.640-$8.100 EPS.

ANSS traded up $8.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,496. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.09.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

