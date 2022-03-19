Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) will post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $1.00. Antero Resources posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.23.

Shares of NYSE AR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. 9,285,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,636,978. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $27.31.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 1,064.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

