Anyswap Market Cap Hits $178.86 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $9.60 or 0.00022997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $178.86 million and $22.50 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00046179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.82 or 0.07009649 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,787.83 or 1.00149239 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00032313 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

