Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $505,399.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,545 shares of company stock worth $1,343,037. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

