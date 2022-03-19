ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Trading Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $34.19 million and $652,392.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00046855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.59 or 0.06989108 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,912.55 or 1.00127174 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00033095 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,257,288 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

