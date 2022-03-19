Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Up 17.9% in February

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of APGOF opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. Apollo Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.
About Apollo Gold & Silver (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Gold & Silver (APGOF)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.