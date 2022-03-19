Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Announces Earnings Results

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
APYX stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. 447,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,847. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $17.50.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Apyx Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).
