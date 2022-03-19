Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Announces Earnings Results

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

APYX stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. 447,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,847. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Apyx Medical by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Apyx Medical by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apyx Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apyx Medical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Apyx Medical by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

