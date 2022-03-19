Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 525 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,212 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $62.44. 11,673,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,941,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

