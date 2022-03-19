Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 19,849 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.03. 65,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,012. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.61 and a 1 year high of $50.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

