Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.69. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 892,198 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $3,211,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 6,310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 625,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
