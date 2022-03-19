Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.69. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 676.58% and a negative net margin of 693.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 892,198 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $3,211,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 6,310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 625,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

