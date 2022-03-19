Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$7.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,021,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,248. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $55.26 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a hold rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

