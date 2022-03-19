Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,717 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in eBay by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.