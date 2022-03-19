Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 7,531 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 208.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.96. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.43. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $119.97.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. CBRE Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

