Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Shares of ARCO opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

ARCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 274,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 50,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

