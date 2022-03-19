Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

NYSE ARCO opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 112,256 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 983,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 50,467 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 211,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 274,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

