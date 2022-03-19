Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Up 9.1%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) shares were up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $22.79. Approximately 15,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 493,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Several analysts have commented on ARCT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $674.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

