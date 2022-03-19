Ardent Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. Zimmer Biomet accounts for 1.4% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.42.

ZBH stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.77. 2,916,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

