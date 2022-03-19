Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $10.32 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,971 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.1% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $2,576,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

NYSE UNP opened at $261.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $270.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

