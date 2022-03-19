Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Up 17.8% in February

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 377,900 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 320,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 944.8 days.

Shares of ASBRF stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. Asahi Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Asahi Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Asahi Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Other. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

