Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Up 17.8% in February

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 377,900 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 320,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 944.8 days.

Shares of ASBRF stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. Asahi Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Asahi Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Other. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

