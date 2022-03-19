Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.32 million and the lowest is $4.39 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $900,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 664.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $50.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.25 million to $65.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $201.91 million, with estimates ranging from $138.97 million to $297.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.91.

Shares of ASND traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.44. The stock had a trading volume of 499,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,559. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $96.97 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.77 and a 200 day moving average of $137.79. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,453 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after buying an additional 581,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after buying an additional 510,971 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,123,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,781,000 after buying an additional 256,216 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.