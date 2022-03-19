Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €20.00 ($21.98) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of €21.00 ($23.08).
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARZGY. Citigroup lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Assicurazioni Generali currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
