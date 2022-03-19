Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.85 Million

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRAGet Rating) to post $5.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $6.00 million. Atara Biotherapeutics reported sales of $3.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $43.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.56 million to $73.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $58.62 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $134.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,672.28% and a negative return on equity of 103.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

ATRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.85. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,509,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,551 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.