Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) PT Raised to $3.00

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 215.79% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.
Shares of Athenex stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.51. Athenex has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Athenex during the first quarter worth about $1,054,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Athenex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 856,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 87,489 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Athenex by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Athenex by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 67,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Athenex by 3,999.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,365 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.
