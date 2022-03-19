Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $867,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $216,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average is $81.14. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $82.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

