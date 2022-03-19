Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,800 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 794.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average is $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.01.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

