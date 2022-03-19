Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

ATLC opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $912.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 92.81% and a net margin of 23.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 701.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 51,306 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 48,656 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

