Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 996.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.00.

TEAM opened at $294.73 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.00. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.