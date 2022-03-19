Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Down to $80.10

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $80.10, but opened at $78.08. Autoliv shares last traded at $77.09, with a volume of 11,381 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 51.51%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 18.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

